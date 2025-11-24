Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $17.36. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $17.7740, with a volume of 517,891 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.