Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $23.42. Bridgestone shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Bridgestone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridgestone presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

