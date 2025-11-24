Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $23.42. Bridgestone shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands.
Separately, CLSA raised shares of Bridgestone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridgestone presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.
