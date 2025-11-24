Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $9.18. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 2,136 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neste OYJ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

