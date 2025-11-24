Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 23,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 11,775 call options.

Shares of Venture Global stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. 10,055,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,401. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Venture Global from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a report on Friday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Venture Global from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $334,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $6,845,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500,000 shares of company stock worth $36,575,740. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venture Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Venture Global by 161.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Venture Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

