Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.5450. Ocado Group shares last traded at $4.5450, with a volume of 80,983 shares traded.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
