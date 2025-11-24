Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.17. Grab shares last traded at $5.2750, with a volume of 12,372,327 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Grab Trading Up 6.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 19.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Grab by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

