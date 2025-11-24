Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.17, but opened at $24.06. Saab shares last traded at $24.0390, with a volume of 13,998 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saab has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Saab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Saab

Saab Stock Down 6.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Saab had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

About Saab

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.