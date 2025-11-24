Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 270 to GBX 260. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Liontrust Asset Management traded as low as GBX 267.50 and last traded at GBX 269.50, with a volume of 331780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 359.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Luke Savage purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 per share, for a total transaction of £14,050. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 EPS for the current year.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

