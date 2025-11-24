Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.04. Elastic has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The firm had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Elastic news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $109,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,350.26. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,909.68. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elastic by 22.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Elastic by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

