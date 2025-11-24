Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 20.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20.9% on Monday after Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 4.03 and last traded at GBX 4.58. Approximately 48,038,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 10,179,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

TLW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a market cap of £67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

