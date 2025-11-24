Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Edison International stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edison International alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $58.97. 2,002,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Edison International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.