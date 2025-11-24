APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in APi Group stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

APi Group Trading Up 2.9%

APG traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. 526,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.63. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,583,631.10. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

