Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Baldwin Insurance Group stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BWIN traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

