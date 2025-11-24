Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $9.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.50. 31,589,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,176,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.34 and its 200-day moving average is $158.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.27, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $255,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $88,779,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

