DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised Intellicheck from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE IDN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 326,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a PE ratio of -201.17 and a beta of 1.38. Intellicheck has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Intellicheck by 144.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107,243 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $408,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 56,834 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

