Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Given New GBX 191 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 199 to GBX 191 in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.50.

Microlise Group Trading Down 30.1%

Shares of Microlise Group stock traded down GBX 42.50 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 980,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,897. Microlise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88 and a 1 year high of GBX 150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of £114.21 million, a PE ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 EPS for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microlise Group

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

