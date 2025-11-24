Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Given New GBX 191 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 199 to GBX 191 in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAAS
Microlise Group Trading Down 30.1%
Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 EPS for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Microlise Group
Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions
These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience
Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microlise Group
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- These 3 Tech Companies Are Suddenly Paying Bigger Dividends
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Holiday Spending to Hit $1 Trillion—Time to Buy This Retail ETF?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club and the Case for a Bullish Market Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.