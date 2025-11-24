Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Industries has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of UFP Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of UFP Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 UFP Industries 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nature Wood Group and UFP Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

UFP Industries has a consensus price target of $113.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. Given UFP Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Industries is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nature Wood Group and UFP Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A UFP Industries 5.00% 10.16% 7.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nature Wood Group and UFP Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 0.87 -$8.73 million N/A N/A UFP Industries $6.45 billion 0.82 $414.56 million $5.41 16.78

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nature Wood Group.

Summary

UFP Industries beats Nature Wood Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature Wood Group

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non- aluminum railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut-to-size dimensional and board lumber, plywoods, and oriented strand boards; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

