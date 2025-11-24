Heritage Distilling (IPST) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Heritage Distilling to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -0.05 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.30

Heritage Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 402 1546 1515 62 2.35

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heritage Distilling and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Heritage Distilling’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11% Heritage Distilling Competitors 157.96% 5.66% 2.77%

Summary

Heritage Distilling rivals beat Heritage Distilling on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

