Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 24th (ALHC, ATRO, B, BIDU, BKNG, CERT, CIFR, CLSK, DCI, ES)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 24th:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) (TSE:ABX)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $188.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6,000.00 price target on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

