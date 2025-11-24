Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616, for a total value of £542,400.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,633 per share, with a total value of £5,558.49.

On Friday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 154 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,546 per share, for a total transaction of £5,460.84.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 150 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,603 per share, for a total transaction of £5,404.50.

LON CCH traded up GBX 34.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,690. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,141. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,514.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,749.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,652 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,102.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,950 to GBX 4,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,068 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,104.50.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

