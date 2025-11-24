Ita Rahilly Acquires 1,463 Shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) Director Ita Rahilly purchased 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.36 per share, with a total value of $100,010.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,531.96. This represents a 16.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of TMP traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $68.61. 24,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,014. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These 3 Tech Companies Are Suddenly Paying Bigger Dividends
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Holiday Spending to Hit $1 Trillion—Time to Buy This Retail ETF?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club and the Case for a Bullish Market Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.