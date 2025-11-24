Ita Rahilly Acquires 1,463 Shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) Director Ita Rahilly purchased 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.36 per share, with a total value of $100,010.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,531.96. This represents a 16.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TMP traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $68.61. 24,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,014. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.