ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 375 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 to GBX 375 in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.33.

ASOS stock traded down GBX 15.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 218.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,637. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 217 and a 12 month high of GBX 454.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The company has a market capitalization of £260.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.47.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (250.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ASOS had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. Analysts anticipate that ASOS will post 12.4165252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

