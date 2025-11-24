Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $355.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.30.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,481. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.81. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 196,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 263,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.