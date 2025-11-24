Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

