Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $22.50. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $22.4315, with a volume of 941 shares.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.67%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.090 EPS.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.