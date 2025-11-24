MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.44. MaxLinear shares last traded at $14.5250, with a volume of 180,002 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

MaxLinear Trading Up 8.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $126.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 20,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $319,296.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,849.99. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,272. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in MaxLinear by 1,293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

