Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $39.31. Centene shares last traded at $39.3410, with a volume of 3,882,835 shares.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 455.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 11,011.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

