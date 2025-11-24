Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.3780, with a volume of 10937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYH. B. Riley upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 0.9%

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $645.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 445,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 57.1% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 145.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

