Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $351.50 and last traded at $339.2150, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $366.13.

Watsco Stock Down 7.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

