Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $82.0350, with a volume of 59290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inhibrx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inhibrx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.66. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. will post 104.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 350,000 shares of Inhibrx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $11,287,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,330.50. The trade was a 83.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 71.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

