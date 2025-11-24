CNX Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,725 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,059% compared to the average daily volume of 330 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $469,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 179,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 122,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,214. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

