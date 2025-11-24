Investors Purchase High Volume of Asana Put Options (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 9,408 put options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,200 put options.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 13,701 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $204,829.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,068,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,979,247.70. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 28,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $397,128.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 862,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,221,185.73. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,427,928 shares of company stock worth $36,497,981 in the last 90 days. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,794,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 263,251 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. PharVision Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 61.2% in the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.29. 1,463,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.05. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.