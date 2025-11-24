Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $16.90. Hesai Group shares last traded at $17.7460, with a volume of 1,060,602 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSAI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.26.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

