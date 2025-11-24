Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.1030, with a volume of 54878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

