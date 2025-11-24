GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.20 and last traded at $153.9520, with a volume of 76538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

GeneDx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 20.22%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $1,275,556.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,789.66. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $452,840.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,469.85. This trade represents a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 56,375 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 37.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after purchasing an additional 442,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after buying an additional 343,954 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in GeneDx by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after buying an additional 366,711 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 586,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

