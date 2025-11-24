South Plains Financial Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $140,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $105.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

