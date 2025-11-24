Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 5.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 562,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $540.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

