HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,347.10. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PG opened at $150.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.09 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

