Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,820

Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Panmure Gordon from GBX 3,610 to GBX 3,820 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,740 price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 3,290 to GBX 3,690 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,750 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,507.14.

Halma Stock Up 1.7%

Insider Transactions at Halma

LON HLMA traded up GBX 61.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,601.76. 42,968,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,456.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,316 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,764.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,381, for a total transaction of £507,150. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halma Company Profile

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

