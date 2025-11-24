Cloudflare (NET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

11/10/2025 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $238.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $318.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $224.00 to $249.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $199.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cloudflare had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

10/8/2025 – Cloudflare had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Cloudflare had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total transaction of $10,231,642.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,221. This represents a 70.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 559,228 shares of company stock valued at $118,810,799 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

