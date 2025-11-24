Kirby (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $3,163,331.91 in Stock

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $3,163,331.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,543.69. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirby stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.68. 169,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Kirby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Kirby by 40.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Kirby by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Kirby by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Zacks Research raised Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

