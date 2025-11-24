Insider Selling: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 1,345 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $225.72. 569,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

