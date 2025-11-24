ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $459,260.96 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $459,260.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,251,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,487,009.52. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,496 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $1,303,585.36.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,094 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $486,127.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,268 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.20 per share, for a total transaction of $107,049.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,124 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $858,171.40.

On Thursday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,550 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $126,046.50.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.64 per share, for a total transaction of $490,025.04.

On Monday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,994 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $193,109.90.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $41,463.04.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,070 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $892,914.30.

On Monday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,483.92.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,752. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 12.0%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after buying an additional 378,327 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $15,359,000. Medici Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,411,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

