Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Marshall Stanton Sells 15,276 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall Stanton sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $674,893.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,187.54. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Artivion Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Artivion stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. 47,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.18 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Artivion by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Artivion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 47.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth $92,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

