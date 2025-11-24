James Knowles Acquires 500,000 Shares of High Peak Royalties (ASX:HPR) Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Free Report) insider James Knowles acquired 500,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00.
The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.
