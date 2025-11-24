James Knowles Acquires 500,000 Shares of High Peak Royalties (ASX:HPR) Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Free Report) insider James Knowles acquired 500,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00.

The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets in the United States. It also holds 100% interest in four geothermal energy licenses covering 2,767 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

