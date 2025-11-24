Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $135,184.55 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $135,184.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,533.20. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Alex Gusinov sold 4,019 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $360,705.25.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.03. 57,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,339. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 80,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

