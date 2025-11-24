Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Horne sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,632. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.28. 22,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,874. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.59 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.86.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTS

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.