David Round Buys 400,000 Shares of Evion Group (ASX:EVG) Stock

Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG – Get Free Report) insider David Round purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$11,600.00.

David Round also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, David Round acquired 254,449 shares of Evion Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$7,887.92.

On Wednesday, November 12th, David Round acquired 250,000 shares of Evion Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$7,750.00.

Evion Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.34.

About Evion Group

Evion Group NL operates as an integrated graphite developer in Madagascar, India, and Europe. Its flagship project is the Maniry graphite project located in Southern Madagascar. The company was formerly known as BlackEarth Minerals NL and changed its name to Evion Group NL in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

