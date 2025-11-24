Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.59 and last traded at $149.0050, with a volume of 40655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $5,241,237.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $48,635,799. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after buying an additional 302,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,082,000 after buying an additional 609,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,303,000 after buying an additional 419,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.