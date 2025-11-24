Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.17 and last traded at $70.0850, with a volume of 44871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTA. Mizuho increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

